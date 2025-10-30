Thanks to Elon Musk and his new Grokipedia, we’re finally seeing correct bios rather than biases — a refreshing change from the censorship, spin, and ideological editing that have plagued Wikipedia for years.

Few stories capture that shift more powerfully than that of Dr. Robert Malone — one of our Canaries, and a contributor to Canary in a Covid World, Volume 1.

Dr. Malone is not only the inventor of the base mRNA vaccine platform to which others built upon, but also one of the millions who were vaccine injured. Like so many others, he initially believed the vaccines were safe — he too fell victim to the fear, pressure, and propaganda that swept the world in 2020 and 2021 and still to this day. It was only after his own injury that he woke up to the horrors of what was happening and dedicated himself to warning others.

Thank goodness he did — though we wish it hadn’t come at such personal cost.

In a powerful sign of vindication, Dr. Malone was appointed in August 2025 to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) — a volunteer position where he now contributes his expertise and helps evaluate vaccine safety and policy. The very scientist once vilified for “misinformation” is now helping shape national vaccine recommendations.

With Grokipedia, truth-tellers, scientists, and independent thinkers finally have a platform that respects nuance, context, and evidence — not censorship and propaganda.

Just look at Dr. Robert Malone’s bio on both platforms:

On Wikipedia, he’s reduced to a “controversial figure” accused of spreading “vaccine misinformation.”

On Grokipedia, he’s recognized for what he truly is — the inventor of mRNA base vaccine technology, a physician, scientist, and outspoken advocate for medical ethics and informed consent.

The difference is night and day.

Goodbye, Wikipedia. Hello, truth.

The tide is turning — and people can finally see who’s been shaping the narrative all along.

Dr. Robert Malone — One of Our Canaries

Dr. Malone is one of the 34 distinguished Canaries featured in our first book,

Canary in a Covid World: How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World, where he contributed a powerful chapter titled “5th Generation Warfare; Terms and Tactics.” His courage to speak truth — even when it was unpopular — continues to inspire countless others to do the same.

Here is an excerpt from the opening of Dr. Malone’s chapter:

Congratulations. You and the rest of the world have managed to survive the largest, most globally coordinated psychological warfare operation in the history of mankind: the COVID crisis.

During this period, on a daily basis, we had to experience the U.S. Government and many western nations deploying highly refined, military-grade fifth-generation warfare technologies and PsyWar weapons against their own citizens.

For those who avoided the genetic vaccine jabs, which are now proven to be neither safe nor effective in preventing infection, replication, or spread of SARS-CoV-2 — and do not prevent disease or death attributed to COVID-19 disease — you deserve a medal for your ability to see through the fog of information warfare.

For those, like me, who trusted the FDA and took the initial jabs only to suffer the adverse effects of same, perhaps a purple heart for being wounded in battle is in order. For the millions of battlefield dead — the excess mortalitydocumented by Ed Dowd and so many others — a moment of silent mourning is in order.

Then there are the countless children, who have endured masking and social distancing in school for years on end. How do they recover developmentally? How do we ensure that this never happens again?

This essay focuses on how to stop the military-grade psyops from happening on a global or even national scale in the future — or at the very least, how to learn not to be a target of these techniques and to be able to use them yourself to fight back “against the machine.”

Governments are currently planning for the next “pandemic” (“Plandemic”) and they have no intention of scaling back their weaponized public-health policies used to control us all.

This control is not only limited to COVID-19 policies; the ability to control populations through the use of psy-ops and 5th-Gen warfare is just too tempting for governments and international organizations (such as the United Nations and World Economic Forum) not to deploy in the future.

The use of military-grade PsyWar methods on civilian populations to alter election outcomes, to weaponize fear, and to influence or control — literally — all information, beliefs, and emotions of civilian populations is just too lucrative and enticing for those for whom the ends justify the means.

