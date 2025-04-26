Canary In a Covid World

Canary In a Covid World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
14h

Clear evidence that Big Brother is calling the shots in Germany.. How can the average citizen in the EU sit quietly..??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
15h

This is a criminal abuse of justice. Petty, cruel and vindictive.

The world is watching, and one day the perpetrators will be facing the backlash.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Canary in a Covid World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture