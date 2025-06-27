Dr. Peter McCullough’s superb presentation at the 2025 MAHA – Medical Freedom Conference was so compelling that we felt it essential to share it with the entire Canary network as well as a summary of his testimony in the US Senate in late May 2025. His MAHA talk offers one of the clearest, most up-to-date summaries of the COVID crisis, vaccine injuries, and the protocols now helping thousands recover, plus much more.

Dr. McCullough has been a leading voice since the very beginning—first as a frontline physician treating COVID patients, and later as one of the earliest to speak out about the dangers of the vaccines. He’s been proven right again and again—and his courage, integrity, and commitment to truth make him a true Canary. Dr. McCullough provides an excellent chapter in each of our Canary in a Covid World books.

In this powerful talk, Dr. McCullough outlines how both the COVID-19 virus and the vaccines deliver spike protein into the body—causing lasting damage in many individuals. He exposes the early suppression of effective treatments, details the now undeniable harms linked to the mRNA vaccines, and explains the science behind his “Base Spike Detox” protocol, using safe, accessible nutraceuticals like nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin. It’s fascinating.

Dr. McCullough also shares:

The latest data on vaccine-related injuries, including heart inflammation and blood clots

Why myocarditis warnings were ignored—even in athletes and soldiers

How long COVID and vaccine injury often share the same spike protein-driven root cause

Practical solutions for recovery, based on his clinical experience and recent research

It’s a clear, evidence-based, and hopeful roadmap for those seeking answers—and healing. A must watch.

Dr. Peter McCullough U.S. Senate Testimony on Myocarditis: Short Summary

In May 2025, Dr. McCullough appeared before the U.S. Senate to testify on the growing crisis of myocarditis—particularly among young men—following mRNA vaccination. The hearing was chaired by Senator Ron Johnson, one of the few elected officials to champion medical freedom from the beginning, and a proud contributor to Canary in a Covid World: Volume 1.

During a tense exchange with Senator Richard Blumenthal, Dr. McCullough delivered a firm rebuttal to the narrative that the COVID vaccines “saved millions of lives.” He stated unequivocally:

“We cannot have our public officials making false claims. That type of misinformation is harmful.”

He backed his position with data, historical timelines, and clear evidence that federal health agencies had acknowledged the myocarditis risks early on—but pushed mandates anyway. His testimony cut through political spin and reminded the Senate, and the public, of the ethical responsibility to tell the truth, especially when lives are at stake.

This testimony is not only a historical record—it is a warning and a call for accountability.

With so much information overwhelming people, the purpose of the Canary books has always been to distill what matters—to document, preserve, and highlight the facts that were hidden, suppressed, or denied. These two videos are part of that mission.