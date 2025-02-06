Now, after years of relentless attacks, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia has dropped all charges against Dr. Charles Hoffe. It is a victory for truth—but a bitter one. His career, his practice, and years of his life were taken from him. The damage cannot be undone.

We are incredibly honored that Dr. Hoffe contributed Chapter 6 to Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power (Volume 2). From the beginning, we knew he was telling the truth. His courage to speak out, despite the overwhelming pressure to remain silent, embodies exactly what the Canaries stand for—integrity, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of truth.

Dr. Hoffe, a small-town doctor in British Columbia, was one of the first physicians to sound the alarm on COVID-19 vaccine injuries—only to be silenced and persecuted for doing so. A true Canary, he saw firsthand the harm unfolding in his own patients, yet governments and health officials denied the dangers, doubling down on their "safe and effective"narrative. For his honesty, he was censored, stripped of his ability to practice medicine, and relentlessly attacked.

But he was never alone. Behind the scenes, many courageous individuals—including fellow Canaries Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Peter McCullough, and Dr. Pierre Kory—worked tirelessly to expose the truth and defend his integrity. Their collective efforts helped bring undeniable evidence to light, making it impossible for the authorities to justify their case against him.

In Integrity Under Fire (Chapter 6), Hoffe takes readers on a gripping journey through the harrowing events that led to his downfall—and his unwavering resolve to stand by his patients. He details the suppression of early treatment, the real-world vaccine injury patterns he documented, and the brutal pushback he faced for daring to ask questions. His work paints a picture of a global medical establishment determined to ignore harm and punish dissenters.

Dr. Charles Hoffe is not just an honest doctor—he is a hero of the people and a key figure in the global narrative that is now crumbling. He stood firm when so many others stayed silent.

But this battle is no longer just about truth—it is a battle to wake people up in the face of relentless propaganda. The forces that sought to silence him have not gone away. The same institutions that crushed his career still refuse to acknowledge the harm they have caused. If we do not stand up, if we do not speak out, this will happen again.

This chapter is more than just a story—it’s a warning. A wake-up call. A testament to the courage of one man who refused to betray his conscience.

Read his story. Share his truth. Wake others up.

