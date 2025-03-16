Del Bigtree’s Testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada March 8, 2025

Del Bigtree, founder of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and host of The HighWire, delivered a powerful testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) in Edmonton, Alberta. He exposed the deep-rooted propaganda and censorship surrounding medical interventions, particularly in relation to COVID-19 and children's health. Bigtree emphasized the critical importance of informed consent, transparency, and public access to accurate health information.

Like other Canaries, Del Bigtree has been branded a "misinformation spreader" by the very institutions he has exposed. In reality, he is an investigative journalist committed to uncovering the truth. His work has forced transparency on issues that government agencies and pharmaceutical companies sought to keep hidden.

Exposing the Lack of Safety Studies & Shocking Admissions Under Oath

A key focus of his testimony was the flawed regulatory approval process for drugs and vaccines. He detailed how pharmaceutical companies often bypass rigorous long-term studies, relying instead on fast-tracked approvals, weak observational data, and manipulated trial designs. Bigtree explained how many of these medical products receive regulatory approval without proper placebo-controlled trials, long-term safety studies, or clear evidence of efficacy. He also exposed the revolving door between government agencies and the pharmaceutical industry, which leads to regulatory capture and a lack of true oversight.

Additionally, Bigtree highlighted the shocking lack of scientific studies investigating the link between vaccines and autism. The video includes explosive testimony from key government officials who, when pressed under oath, admitted that no proper studies have ever been conducted to disprove a connection between vaccines and autism. This revelation, which should have been front-page news, was instead buried and dismissed by the media. Bigtree exposes this cover-up and lays out the evidence showing how public health agencies have failed to conduct the research necessary to ensure vaccine safety.

ICAN’s Lawsuits, The Pfizer Papers & Naomi Wolf’s Revelations

Bigtree also emphasized ICAN’s pivotal legal victories against federal health agencies. ICAN spends $5-7 million per year suing government institutions to force transparency and accountability. Through aggressive legal action, they have uncovered critical information, including forcing the FDA to release Pfizer’s clinical trial data, which the agency had attempted to hide from the public for 75 years.

🔴 What was uncovered in these documents was stunning—and much of it was analyzed and exposed in Naomi Wolf’s book, The Pfizer Papers. Wolf’s investigative team pored through thousands of pages of Pfizer’s trial data, uncovering:

Myocarditis (heart inflammation) and pericarditis risks, especially in young people

Blood clots, strokes, and cardiovascular damage

Neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases

Severe menstrual irregularities and reproductive health concerns

Miscarriages and fetal abnormalities observed in Pfizer’s own trials

Bell’s palsy, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and facial paralysis

A shocking number of adverse events in the first 90 days post-vaccine

These documents confirmed the alarming safety signals that had been dismissed as “misinformation” for years. Rather than responding with urgency, public health agencies attempted to suppress this data and discredit those who raised concerns.

Notably, Naomi Wolf—who authored The Pfizer Papers—also wrote a chapter in Canary in a Covid World Vol. 1, further exposing the corruption, cover-ups, and the impact of government and corporate censorship.

Why We Support ICAN

This is why we proudly donate $1 from every copy of Canary in a Covid World sold to ICAN—to support their tireless efforts in holding regulatory agencies accountable and ensuring the truth reaches the public.

A Must-Watch Video

Bigtree’s message was clear: the public must remain vigilant, question official narratives, and demand accountability from institutions that have misled them. For seeking the truth, he has been attacked—but that is precisely what makes him a Canary.

🔴 This is an absolute must-watch for anyone serious about understanding how things really work. Del Bigtree delivers an eye-opening presentation that exposes the machinery behind censorship, propaganda, and regulatory corruption.

At the heart of it all is Money, Fear, and Power. This is why governments silenced dissenting voices, why Big Pharma manipulated regulatory agencies, and why mainstream media refused to investigate.

If you’re ready to dig deeper, explore the Amazon #1 Best Seller Canary in a Covid World series, featuring 71 Canaries—truth tellers—who refused to be silenced.

📖 Read the books:

Unlike the one-sided view pushed by mainstream media, this video provides critical information that has been hidden from the public. If you take the time to explore this for yourself, you will be taking an important step toward becoming truly informed.

