Promo video for Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World. A collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders.

The trailer features six of the 34 Canaries that all have incredible essays in the book.

Here is the introduction

Introduction

The contributors to this collection of essays are courageous people. They are critical thinkers who are prepared to put everything on the line to speak their truth. For as you will learn, they have been censored, they have been cancelled, they have been persecuted and they have been silenced across oceans. Yet still they strive to alert us all to what COVID was, and what may lie ahead.

They are community leaders. They are novelists, journalists, lawyers, judges, scientists, doctors, academics, politicians, researchers, vaccine injured and data experts. Some shouted from the rooftops from the very beginning of the pandemic, others found their voices as the contradictions in public and health policy became undeniable.

What unites them is that they have given those looking for answers, factual evidence. They have alleviated fear and given us hope. They have shown us all that if our opinions fall outside those deemed acceptable by mainstream media, we are not alone.

The subject of COVID is often too sensitive to introduce into polite conversation. Battle lines are drawn and more often than not there’s no amount of data, facts or opinion that will change perspectives. However, we believe that once people understand that their opinions have been formed based on information that has been heavily censored and that most legacy media are now instruments of propaganda, they will be more inclined to entertain the possibility that all is not what it seems.

The endeavour of this book is to bring thoughtful voices together to sing as one choir. The diversity of these voices that harmonise may allow others to hear the music. Over the last three years solo voices have too often been drowned out of the discourse.

For once you see it, you can’t unsee it. You’ll understand the power of censorship and propaganda to conceal the lies and dishonesty that now underpin our societal foundations.

Speak your truth. Be critical. Stay free.

