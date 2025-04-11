Death by Silence — What They Didn’t Want You to Know

By Dr. Roger Hodkinson, MD, FRCPC

Canary in a (Post) Covid World – Volume 2, Chapter 18

In this gripping chapter, esteemed pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson — Cambridge-educated and formerly a fellow of both the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and the College of American Pathologists — steps forward to deliver a bold and uncompromising account of what he calls “the greatest medical catastrophe in history.”

With over 50 years of experience in public health and general pathology, Hodkinson dissects how truth was buried — literally and figuratively — during the COVID era. And nowhere was this more blatant than in the suppression of autopsies — the only definitive method of determining cause of death.

The chapter’s name, “Death by Silence,” is a haunting double entendre: a reference not only to the literal silencing of the deceased via autopsy avoidance, but also to the institutional silencing of medical professionals who dared to question the narrative.

“A Pandemic of Fear” — Not of a Virus

According to Hodkinson, COVID-19 was never a true public health emergency, but rather a “Pandemic of Fear” sustained by media hysteria, political cowardice, and flawed testing — especially the PCR test he says was used to manufacture crisis. He calls the response to COVID a “hoax,” not because the virus wasn't real, but because the reaction was based on orchestrated lies.

“It was never about public health — it was about control.”

The author condemns every major public health measure as scientifically unfounded: lockdowns, masking, distancing, school and business closures — all based on zero credible evidence, he says, and all predictably failed. But the most dangerous part, in his view, was the rollout of experimental mRNA injections disguised as vaccines.

🧬 Humanity as Lab Rats

Hodkinson states bluntly: the mRNA shots were gene therapy, not vaccines. They were rushed to market under a military-style operation and unleashed on billions without long-term safety data. He cites data from scientists like Denis Rancourt, Jessica Rose, Peter Halligan, and Ed Dowd suggesting up to 1 in 1,000 deaths and millions disabled due to vaccine injuries globally.

But instead of investigating these outcomes, authorities suppressed autopsies, fearing what they would reveal.

🕵️‍♂️ What the Autopsies Actually Showed

In one of the most damning sections of the chapter, Hodkinson highlights the findings of independent pathologists who did what health officials refused to do — look under the microscope.

📊 KEY AUTOPSY FINDINGS:

Burkhardt’s First 15 Autopsies :

These were individuals aged 28 to 95 who died between 7 days and 6 months after vaccination. All were officially ruled unrelated to the vaccine by coroners or prosecutors.

But when Professor Arne Burkhardt re-examined their tissues, he found clear signs of vaccine-induced damage in 14 of the 15 cases , most notably lymphocytic infiltration in the heart and other organs — strong evidence of immune system attack.

Expanded Series of 75 Autopsies :

Burkhardt’s team (including Professor Lang of Hannover) expanded their work, ultimately conducting 75 autopsies , concluding that in 78% of cases, vaccination played a role in the death process .

Hulscher et al (European Society of Cardiology) :

The largest study to date on post-vaccine myocarditis autopsies found that 28 individuals (average age: 44) died of cardiac inflammation directly caused by the vaccine. Using Bradford-Hill criteria , the authors concluded these individuals would have been alive today had they not received the shot .

Diagnostic Breakthrough :

Burkhardt and U.S. pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole developed a simple staining test to distinguish between COVID-19 infection and vaccine injury: Spike Protein Positive / Nucleocapsid Negative = Vaccine injury Spike & Nucleocapsid Positive = COVID infection

These tests could have resolved thousands of mysterious deaths — but were never mandated or encouraged .



🧾 A Closer Look: "Case 17" — A Real-World Example

To illustrate the kind of findings Hodkinson discusses, Steve Kirsch — a fellow Canary and data analyst featured in Canary in a Covid World Vol. 1 Chapter 26: “From High-Tech to Citizen Journalist” — examined one of Burkhardt’s cases in detail. In the autopsy of a previously healthy 83-year-old woman who died just 10 days after her first Pfizer shot, Kirsch documents multi-organ inflammation consistent with vaccine injury.

“It’s like dying from multiple stab wounds; it’s hard to tell which one killed you,” Kirsch writes.

🔗 Read his full breakdown here:

👉 Case 17: Perfectly healthy 83-year-old woman dies 10 days after Pfizer vaccine

🔬 The Silent Threat Still to Come

Hodkinson warns that we may now face a delayed epidemic of premature heart failure and dementia, caused by microclotting and diffuse capillary damage. Even more alarming: emerging evidence suggests reverse transcription, where genetic material from the mRNA shot could integrate into human DNA — possibly affecting future generations.

“The human genome may have been changed. Transgenerationally. Forevermore.”

💣 Who’s to Blame?

Hodkinson traces this disaster to a U.S. Department of Defense program called “Dual Purpose Research” — a combination of gain-of-function experiments and mass mRNA deployment in preparation for biowarfare. He describes it as a military operation, not a medical one — with Dr. Birx managing it behind the scenes, and Fauci acting as the PR face.

🏛️ The Death of Trust

The greatest casualty, he argues, is trust:

In medicine

In public health

In democratic institutions

In science itself

“They told doctors to swear the Earth is flat — or lose their license.”

Colleges of physicians abandoned informed consent, media became state propaganda, and doctors were persecuted for doing what they were trained to do: ask questions.

✊ A Call to Action

Despite the darkness, Hodkinson ends with defiant optimism. He urges readers to take back their power — not just to resist future mandates, but to reclaim freedom, truth, and common sense.

“Get educated and get involved. Take your vitamin D. Use cash, not credit. Here’s to freedom, justice, and democracy — now.”

📘 To read this explosive chapter in full — along with 70 others by whistleblowers, scientists, and insiders — get your copy of

Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power (vol. 2) and Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World (vol. 1).

Available now on Amazon.