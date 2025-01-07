Canary in a (Post) Covid World; Money, Fear and Power. Chapter 3, Civil Discourse and the Free Exchange of Ideas.

By Dr. Scott W. Atlas ( excerpt from Chapter 3 )

I was asked to help our country during the biggest health care crisis in

a century. As a health policy scholar for more than 15 years and a medical

scientist and physician for more than 30 years, I was called up by the White

House in July of 2020. I was asked “would you come to speak to the

President?” and of course I said yes. I remembered at the time the words

of my friend and Hoover colleague General Jim Mattis, on the day he was

headed to Washington to be President Trump’s Secretary of Defense. He

said to me “Scott, the President of the United States asked me to serve, and

the answer is yes Sir, period.”

After a day of meetings in the White House, I was asked by Jared

Kushner to help advise President Trump. I replied “okay, but I just want

to tell you what you’re going to get here.” I said “I’m not going to sign on

to any group statement that somebody else wants me to if I don’t agree

with it. I’m not going to agree with something that someone else says just

because I’m told to agree, and I’m not going to change my mind if I don’t

agree. I don’t care who tells me to change my mind.” And Jared said to me

“that’s exactly why we want you.” I said, “I’m really happy to hear that”

and then he warned “but I’m concerned they’re going to try to destroy you

once it’s public.” I was shocked – first, because I didn’t think he would

actually care if they destroyed me, but second, because that didn’t sound

so great to me. I wasn’t a political person. I had no intention of being a

political person.

In this thought-provoking chapter, Dr. Scott W. Atlas, a renowned health policy expert and former White House Coronavirus Task Force advisor, takes readers on a journey through one of the most defining challenges of our time: the erosion of civil discourse and the suppression of open debate. Drawing from his personal experiences in the White House during the pandemic, Dr. Atlas highlights the urgent need to restore critical thinking, the free exchange of ideas, and the courage to stand by the truth—no matter how unpopular it may be.

Dr. Atlas candidly recounts his fight against harmful policies, his unwavering commitment to saving lives, and the backlash he faced for challenging entrenched narratives. This chapter serves as a rallying call to reclaim intellectual freedom, especially on college campuses, where the seeds of critical thought are meant to be sown. With powerful anecdotes and an unyielding message of resilience, Dr. Atlas reminds us that standing up for truth is not just a personal choice but a civic duty.

Whether you are a scholar, a student, or simply someone seeking clarity in a world overwhelmed by spin and propaganda, this chapter offers a profound perspective on the importance of civil discourse in shaping a free society. Dr. Atlas’s insights will leave you inspired to challenge conventional wisdom and demand better from our leaders, our institutions, and ourselves.

---

This chapter is just one of the 37 compelling essays in Canary in a (Post) Covid World, Money, Fear and Power each offering unique insights that educate, challenge, and empower readers to navigate the complexities of our rapidly changing world. Discover how these courageous authors illuminate the truths often buried beneath censorship and propaganda. Order your copy today and join the conversation that’s shaping our future!