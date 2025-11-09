How It All Began — August 2023

We launched the Canary series in August 2023 with Canary in a Covid World (Vol. 1) How Propaganda and Censorship Changed (My) World.

That first book hit like a lightning bolt.

It stopped 9 out of 10 people in their tracks — doctors, teachers, journalists, parents, policymakers, students, and everyday citizens who sensed something was wrong but couldn’t articulate it. Vol. 1 gave them the words. It woke people up like nothing else at the time.

In the midst of censorship, fear, and pressure to stay silent, the first Canary book created a cultural shift:

people suddenly realized they were not alone. They discovered thousands of others who saw what they saw and felt what they felt — but had been pressured to keep quiet.

That book lit the match.

And with Volume 2, released on November 11, 2024, the flame grew brighter.

Celebrating One Year of Volume 2

November 11th marks the one-year anniversary of Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power (Vol. 2) — a book featuring 37 courageous authors who came forward to challenge censorship, expose propaganda, and offer clarity during one of the most turbulent periods in modern history.

Combined with the 34 Canaries from Volume 1, the series now represents 71 Canaries — doctors, scientists, journalists, academics, authors, experts, and everyday people with extraordinary courage.

Together, these two books form a living record of truth in a time when truth was not welcome.

Both Canary Books Average Five Stars On Amazon

Across Amazon’s global marketplaces, both Volume 1 and Volume 2 average five stars — an extraordinary achievement for two independently published books tackling one of the most controversial subjects of our time.

Readers across the United States, Canada, the UK, Europe, and Australia consistently describe the series as:

“ A must-read for everyone ”

“ Explosive… disturbing… and necessary ”

“ Required reading ”

“The truth the world needed”

The books continue to spread because the truth resonates.

🇬🇧 Now Held in the UK Parliament Library

Both Canary books are now officially housed in the UK Parliament’s House of Commons Library.

This means the work of the Canaries — their research, testimony, data, and personal stories — is now part of the historical record, accessible to MPs, researchers, and policymakers in one of the world’s most influential governments.

For two independent, crowd-supported books, this is a remarkable milestone.

Top Reader Reviews for Volume 2

“Best book on COVID I have read!”

— Joel Ponton, 5⭐️

“I appreciate the different insights from the experts in their various fields. Highly recommend everyone to read.”

“Interesting read! Loved this!”

— Mike Hicks, 5⭐️

“THIS IS SOOOO WORTH THE MONEY AND THE TIME!”

— SandiLee, 5⭐️

“The whole WORLD needs to read this… well-documented — a MUST READ.”

“Never Forget.”

— Adrian Cruz, 5⭐️

“It is heartening to read about experts who had the courage to point out so many false findings still being propagated by media.”

“The Truth.”

— F. C. West, 5⭐️

“Short chapters from very informed sources will open your eyes — IF you are willing to investigate.”

“Extremely interesting, explosive… and disturbing.”

— Ross Pelton, The Natural Pharmacist, 5⭐️

“These books should be required reading for all Americans.”

“Well written and authoritative.”

— Long-time customer, 5⭐️

“Warnings from experts who were silenced by censorship… we must make sure such a disaster is never allowed again.”

“Shines a light on what really happened.”

— Deb, 5⭐️

What Readers Said About Volume 1

(The Book That Started the Canary Movement)

“Great Book — vitally important.”

— R. Linnell, 5⭐️

“Books like these are vitally important… Wonderful to have so many testimonials from so many walks of life.”

“Finally! The Truth.”

— A Very Concerned Educator, 5⭐️

“This group of highly intelligent people used logic and real data to help make sense of the last three years.”

“A must-have history book.”

— Mark Tebor, 5⭐️

“A great reminder of what happened. Collect this book before it disappears.”

“A MUST-READ.”

— SandiLee, 5⭐️

“If you want to know the TRUTH about what has happened the last 5 years, here it is.”

“Required reading.”

— Clark (Clinical Psychologist), 5⭐️

“Highly educational for any courageous and open-minded thinker… If you don’t say ‘holy s**!’ at least a few times, you might be a robot.”*

“The book is for everyone.”

— Reader, 5⭐️

“Fascinating — could not put it down.”

— Carol Taylor, 5⭐️

“Learn the truth and the truth will set you free.”

— Amazon Customer, 5⭐️

🌍 Reviews From Around the World

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

“Essential reading for anyone who wants to understand the truth.”

— Jayne Rees Buxton, 5⭐️

🇦🇺 Australia

“Rational and intelligent articles by courageous experts.”

— John, 5⭐️

🇨🇦 Canada

“Must be read by anyone who values freedom.”

— bossman, 5⭐️

🇩🇪 Germany

“Essential reading.”

— Boehi Peter, 5⭐️

🇨🇦 Canada

“An important read for humanity.”

— Maureen J. Thompson, 5⭐️

Volume 1 Canaries:

The Official Launch Videos for Canary Volume 1 & Volume 2

A look back at the moments that launched the Canary Series:

🎁 A Perfect Gift for Thanksgiving & Christmas

If there was ever a time to give clarity, courage, truth, and perspective —

the time is now.

The Canary books make exceptional gifts for:

Friends & family

Colleagues

Healthcare professionals

Students

Independent thinkers

Anyone trying to make sense of what happened — and why

Beautifully designed, deeply insightful, and filled with truth, the Canary books are gifts that start conversations and change perspectives.

Available from Amazon in paperback, hardcover, ebook and audio here:

Vol. 1 Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World.

Vol. 2. Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money Fear and Power

💛 Thank You

To every reader who bought, shared, reviewed, gifted, or recommended these books…

To every Canary who risked reputation and comfort to speak the truth…

To every person who refused to be silenced…

Thank you.

Here’s to another year of courage, clarity, and critical thinking —

and to many more Canary books ahead :)

Three dollars from each book sold is donated to ICAN, REACT19 AND CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFECE.