Dr. Jessica Rose speaks about the people injured by the Covid vaccine by analyzing the VAERS data at Senator Ron Johnson’s round table meeting titled “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?”

Dr. Jessica Rose writes Chapter 9 in “Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World” titled “ Interpreting Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System Data (VAERS) to Show the Harms Caused by COVID-19 Vaccinations” available at Amazon. The book is a collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders and is an Amazon #1 Best Seller.

Transcript: (RAW)

Senator Ron Johnson: Our next participant is Doctor Jessica Rose. She has a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics, Masters in medicine and immunology, PhD in Computational biology, and postdoctoral in molecular biology and Biochemistry. She is currently an independent researcher and scientific writer, sharing her work on our website and Substack platforms. And so does Doctor Malone. A lot of the participants here are using that platform to be able to speak freely. Uh, doctor Rose, you apparently like school a lot better than I did, but please go ahead.

Dr. Jessica Rose: Thanks. I would like to thank Senator Johnson for this incredible opportunity to speak today. It is, in fact, the third invitation extended to me, but only the first that I could attend due to draconian impositions on freedom of movement that we've all been subjected to over the past four years. Thank you all for attending and caring so much about each other and injured. Today I speak for the people injured by the Covid 19 injectable products through various data analysis of the various pharmacovigilance database in the context of the Covid 19 injectable products has revealed strong emergent safety signals from myocarditis to death that are not being acknowledged by the owners of the data. This goes against standard operating procedures and begs the question why are the injured being hidden? Fact, the Bradford Hill criteria are used to assess causality in epidemiological data, such as the various pharmacovigilance system. Fact. The proportional reporting ratio is used to assess whether or not a particular adverse event is more commonly reported in the context of a particular drug. If the PRR is greater than one, IT causal effect is indicated. Fact. The PRR calculation for death from VRS in the context of the Covid 19 shots using current VRS data is 3.6. Fact the underreported number of deaths successfully filed to VRS by January 20th, 2021 was 634. Based on historical guidelines, this was a sufficient. This was sufficient as a signal not only to prompt an investigation, but to shut down the rollout of the Covid 19 shots. Fact in 1999, a rotavirus vaccine designed to prevent rotavirus gastroenteritis was pulled from the market due to an intussusception signal emanating from VRS, which comprised 584 cases.

Question if 584 cases of intussusception were enough to prompt product removal, then why weren't 634 cases of death not enough to prompt Covid 19 product removal? Fact the early death count was hidden. Fact, currently 1,615,998 reports of adverse events have been successfully filed to Vars in the context of the Covid 19 injectable products, with a staggering 1,013,442 reports filed in 2021 alone when considering both the foreign and domestic data sets. The number of adverse events reported to the domestic affairs data set for all vaccines combined has been, on average, 39,000 in total per year and has been very slowly and steadily increasing in direct proportion to the increasing number of vaccine products on the market. See slide one. In 2021. However, a 1,417% increase in reporting occurred, whereby 93% of these reports were in the context of the Covid 19 products. Fact age is not deterministic for adverse event reporting. Since administration of the Covid 19 products to the 0 to 4 age group commenced, the rate of adverse event reporting has been increasing faster than for any other age group. Fact the argument that this spike protein the spike in reporting spike protein. This spike in reporting is due to increased shot administration is false. Slide two shows the comparison of the number of adverse events per million doses in the context of influenza vaccines and the Covid 19 injectable products in 2019 and 2021, respectively. On the left are the total adverse events, on the right are the deaths. The Covid 19 injectable products are associated with a 26 and a 100 fold increase in total adverse events and deaths, respectively, when compared per million doses with influenza vaccines in the same time frame.

Fact The Bradford Hill criteria and reversibility is satisfied when a drug is withdrawn, the side effects disappear. A strong correlation of R equals 0.8, and a high covariance exists between shot rollout data and myocarditis. Reports filed according to Our World in Data, new vaccination data and VRS data, respectively. As shot demand wanes, so do the myocarditis reports. See slide three. A fact the Bradford Hill criteria and specificity is satisfied. A very specific population at a specific site and disease is reported, with no other likely explanation. Those two is associated with a fourfold increase in reporting of myocarditis in 15 year old boys. This indicates specificity with regard to age and gender. See slide three. B fact The Bradford Hill criterion dose response is satisfied. Greater exposure leads to greater incidence of the effect. Following dose two an increase in signal occurs. See slide three b. Fact, myocarditis is not transient or mild. A new paper published by Rose et al. In the journal Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety shows that myocarditis is associated with hospitalization in 76% of reports. There are seven more Bradford Hill criteria. Criteria that are satisfiable. That's a ten out of ten. Bingo. Conclusion. Standard operating procedures for analysis of safety signals emergent from VRS when utilized, reveal causal links between the Covid 19 injectable products and the adverse events investigated. Standard operating procedures are not being followed by the owners of the data, namely CDC, HHS, and FDA, and this equates to hiding the millions of people reporting not only adverse events, but injuries in the context of the Covid 19 injectable products. Thank you.

Senator Ron Johnson: Doctor Rose. I'm not a doctor. So when you're talking about the incidents associated with the rotavirus, what condition was that? You're comparing the deaths of the Covid vaccine to.

Dr. Robert Malone: Oops. Interception!

Dr. Jessica Rose: Interception! It's over. It's folding over of the bowel. So it was kind of directly like, contradictory to the whole point of giving the product.

Senator Ron Johnson: And so again, a serious adverse event but not death.

Dr. Jessica Rose: No.

Senator Ron Johnson: Exactly. And so there were how many of those instances.

Dr. Jessica Rose: 600.

Senator Ron Johnson: And yeah. And right now we're up to almost 37,000 deaths worldwide. With the Covid 19 vaccine, 24.4% of those are occurring on the day of vaccination within 1 or 2 days. Yeah. And nothing to see here. Right.

Dr. Jessica Rose: Which is another Bradford Hill criteria temporality.

Senator Ron Johnson: So some some things I've read in terms of your work, you've talked about the IgG4 phenomenon here with the multiple injections. Can you talk a little bit about what that means to immunity?

Dr. Jessica Rose: Right. So, um, one of the things that blew my mind was when they started talking about repeat boosters, because, I mean, anybody who knows a little bit about immunology will start to think tolerance. And it's now published in the literature that there's there's an inversion of a subclass of immunoglobulin G called IgG4, which is associated with tolerance and subsequently autoimmunity, being reported in the context of the Pfizer and the Moderna shots after repeat injections. This is no surprise. It's based on repeat and antigen antigen exposure, the antigen being the proteins that are being produced, uh, by the body, by the host cells that are transfected with this technology. Um, I'm not saying spike protein on purpose because it's not it's not probably not full length spike protein being produced by the host cells. But. Bits, sometimes potentially aberrant proteins off target.

Senator Ron Johnson: We'll get to that. But just to kind of close out this, you know, those are antibodies that for example, if you have an allergy, your allergy is going to try and boost those because that reduces your immune response to it. Right. So this these are normally present as a fractional percentage in your body. And they're up to what percent.

Dr. Jessica Rose: It's something like 20 like there's a total inversion. So that's exactly so the.

Senator Ron Johnson: Vaccines are basically producing an antibody that's the body uses to suppress your immune response to an antigen.

Dr. Jessica Rose: That's right. And and more exposure means well maybe it's not 1 to 1, but your tolerance level is going to go up. So you don't want to you don't want to become tolerant to a something that's supposed to be something your body is fighting, which explains.

Senator Ron Johnson: Why people who've gotten multiple boosters are getting Covid time and time and time again, potentially.

Dr. Jessica Rose: Well, I think I would put my money on that. Absolutely.

Senator Ron Johnson: We've only got a couple of seconds left. Do you want to talk about the DNA contamination and the. Well, Kevin will be doing that.

Dr. Jessica Rose: I'm going to leave that.

