Senator Johnson’s opening remarks are a must listen. An important political Canary who is a bright light in bringing truth on the Covid front to those that are willing to listen. From Feb 26th, 2024.

Senator Ron Johnson’s Chapter 14 in “Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World” is titled “Pandemic Politics and America’s COVID Cartel” available at Amazon here. The book is collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders.

Transcript:

I want to thank everybody for coming. The members of the media. Obviously members of the audience and in particular the participants who have journeyed a long ways in many cases and spent some time and effort to preparing for this.

In preparing for this event, I was reminded of Louis Brandeis quote in the Supreme Court decision, Whitney versus California. To quote him, if there be a time to expose through discussion the falsehood and fallacies to avert the evil by the processes of education, the remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence. I think that quote is completely applicable to what's been happening over the last three four years during the pandemic.

To me, the Covid pandemic has opened my eyes to the failure and corruption of the global elite and their institutions, including government. Unfortunately, many eyes remain closed and the global elite will use all of their power to keep them closed. They maintain power by controlling information. They relentlessly push their narrative, while at the same time suppressing and marginalizing dissident voices, in this case, the overhyped fear over a virus they helped create in order to push a profitable gene therapy platform and gain greater control over our lives. Along the way, they sabotaged early treatment, denied natural immunity and vaccine injuries, caused trillions of dollars of economic devastation, and destroyed an untold number of people's lives. Unfortunately, they remain in control.

Today, I've assembled some of the dissident voices. Many have paid a heavy price for exercising their right to free speech, to offer a different perspective, a perspective that was not allowed. Some on the panel will be familiar to the audience. Some will be new faces. They come from diverse backgrounds, but they all share one attribute. Their eyes have been opened and once opened, they will not be closed.

The title for today's event is Federal Health Agencies and the Covid Cartel. What are they hiding? My eyes have been opened over the last several years, as I became aware of certain facts that have largely been suppressed, as well as policies pushed by the elite that made no sense to me and were contrary to the common good.

Two weeks ago, I received an email with an all too common story of heartbreak and despair. It was from a young man whose 36 year old wife's periods stopped within a couple of weeks of receiving her second Covid vaccine. They were recently married and planned on having children. I recommended they contact the front line Covid 19 Critical Care Alliance Flcc, one of the few groups of doctors attempting to treat vaccine injuries. Let me quote from his last email to me “we had already gotten Covid in February 2020. Alas, unless they can bring her ovaries back to life, I'm not sure Doctor Corey can help. It breaks my heart. She chose career, got the the baby family bug, and now she can't have children. She cries all the time. Apologizes to me like it's her fault. Someone needs to make them pay, and we need safeguards so that this doesn't happen again.” That pretty well sums up the purpose of today's public event, exposing the truth of what happened and holding people accountable so we can prevent a travesty like this from ever happening again.

Now, I'm sure the response from the Covid cartel will be something like, “Senator, fertility problems in 36 year old women are very common.” Just like former NIH Director Francis Collins told me when I asked about all the deaths being reported on Vaers, quote, “Senator, people die,” unquote. The fact that both of these statements are as true as they are callous highlights the challenge we face in exposing the truth.

On Thursday, February 15th, the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic held a public hearing on the Covid vaccine. The subcommittee was not on what I would consider a fact finding mission. Instead, its purpose appeared to be rehabilitating federal health agencies that have lost the trust of many Americans and reinforcing the mantras that the vaccines are safe and effective. Vaccine injuries are rare, the benefits outweigh the risks, and that the science is clear and overwhelming. And anyone challenging this narrative is on is an anti-science conspiracy theorist. In other words, second, opinions are not allowed. To me, this attitude is the antithesis of science. True scientific inquiry starts with skepticism, challenging what we think we know but might not be so.

I believe the growing corruption of science, scientific research, medical journals, federal health agencies and as a result, the practice of medicine has been exposed in the failed response to the pandemic. To repair the damage that has been done, we must honestly and relentlessly pursue the truth. I am grateful to today's participants and to all those who are fearlessly doing just that.

One final point. I am amazed at the knowledge mankind has obtained. Over the millennia. But I would argue that what we don't know vastly exceeds what we do know. So as we pursue truth, we must pursue it with the humility that that reality demands.

Now. The title of this hearing is what are they hiding? My own evidence of that is, for example, over 60 oversight letters that I have written to the federal health agencies. This is just a small number covering two issues hot lots and the standard operating procedures of their analysis on vapors. But some of my first oversight letters were prompted by the emails that were released under FOIA. In June of 2021. These are Anthony Fauci's emails. Again, they were released under FOIA. In other words, somebody has to go to court. Even though members of Congress, we have the right to see these things, somebody had to take them to court, once they were released, about 4000 pages, we requested unredacted versions of these things on June 11th, 2021. By July, we received basically the same 4000 redacted pages. In September 2021, we requested only 400 of the 4000. We narrowed our our request in October 2021 through January 2022. They allowed us to look at 50 pages at a time in a reading room. We couldn't take copies. We could just take notes. We are down to the last 50 pages. They will not release these. It's been now going close to two years. This is what. Has been provided to us. Do you think there might be some incriminating information in this? Now, again, these are government documents. This is government federal, federal records. This should be made available to Congress. This should be made available to the American public. But it is not. So that's the Fauci emails. My my letters on hot lots. I've written four of them starting in December of 2021. The first letter compared 25,000 lots of Covid vaccine to 22,000 Lots of flu vaccine, one Covid lot had 5297 adverse reactions associated with it. The worst flu lot had 137, so 5300 versus 137 365. Covid lots had more than 100 adverse events. Only ten flu lots had more than 180% of the serious adverse events. Those with emergency room visits, hospitalization or death were associated with only 5% of lots. So again, to me, I'm from manufacturing. That shows to me a manufacturing process out of control. You know, took us a year to get some kind of response. And basically response from the ANC was we don't see any variation in lots. Okay. On January 29th, 2001, shortly after the emergency use authorization, the FDA and CDC issued a standing operating procedure on their analysis. They were going to do what they call proportional reporting ratios. I've written eight letters to the agencies on this. First of all, the CDC said we don't do the PRR wasn't done. Then later on, somebody in some context admitted that they were done. So we can't contact them about that. Contradictions. They admitted, okay, we did them. But what we're really doing is we're going to rely on a much better analysis, empirical Bayesian data mining. But we don't do it. The FDA does it so that so the runaround continued. And so we go to the FDA. To this day, we have not received any of the empirical Bayesian analysis that they said they're relying on. Why not? What are they hiding? Again. We pay their salaries, we fund their agencies, we fund these studies. The American people have a right to know. And they're not being given that knowledge.

