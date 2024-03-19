Veteran Canadian journalist (CBC/CTV) Rodney Palmer testifies at Senator Ron Johnson’s round table hearing titled “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?”

Journalist Rodney Palmer writes CHAPTER 17 “The Day Journalism Died” in “Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World” A collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders. An Amazon #1 Best Seller.

Transcript (Raw)

Senator Ron Johnson: Our next presenter is Mr. Rodney Palmer. Mr. Palmer was a Canadian journalist for 20 years. He worked as an investigative reporter for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and he was a foreign correspondent for CTV News in India, China and the Middle East. Mr. Palmer.

Rodney Palmer: Thank you, Senator Johnson, for assembling this expert team. Today. I'm going to talk about censorship in television news, particularly because it is a new super weapon aimed at the citizens of this country. TV news suppressed the voices of learned scientists who sounded the alarm about Covid vaccines, and many of them are in this room right now. This censorship was critical to executing a massive fraud, and it couldn't have been perpetrated without the collaboration of the news media that we all trusted. If the news reporters did their jobs instead of reporting propaganda, this fraud would have been exposed from the outset. In Canada, our government websites currently list 488 dead citizens reported to be killed by the vaccines, according to Health Canada. Since last year, an average of six Canadians are still reported to be killed every month from Covid vaccines. But our news media continue to censor this fact every day. Instead, they lie to us and call them safe and effective, as though no one is dying, as though it's not a game of Russian roulette. As though they're not killing people by lying to us. Censorship is what actually caused these deaths. It was the lie that assured us it was safe when it wasn't. And it still isn't. The lie killed them as much as the vaccine because it tricked them into taking it. In America, it's much worse. The vaccine companies are allowed to sponsor the news directly. They can't do this in Canada. To a visiting Canadian, the news here looks like one big ad for pharmaceutical products. It's a bit of a culture shock when you turn on the TV.

There wouldn't even be a a US newscast without pharma ads. So the reporters on your newscasts are all conflicted. They can't bite the hand that feeds them. They can't possibly investigate the most important stories of our time gain of function laboratories. Fda regulatory capture, the World Health Organization's plan for an international pandemic treaty. They can't possibly do investigative reporting on these stories that affect every American. It appears that the reporters are actually colluding with their sponsors to break FDA advertising laws. FDA law requires them to conspicuously describe the known risks of any pharmaceutical product. That's why you get that big, long list of all the bad stuff that will happen just before they say, ask your doctor if it's right for you. If the news here is an ad for the vaccines, which I believe it is, then they should report on the known risks of those vaccines also. The good news is no one believes the TV news anymore. Only 15% of Canadians, 15% are getting the boosters. We're on to them. We understand they're lying to us. Alternative media now is the only news we have because the mainstream is dissolved into propagandic drivel. Canada's broadcaster of record. The government funded CBC news laid off 130 people in 2020, just when we needed journalism the most. This month, they announced another 800 layoffs. At the same time, they paid themselves $14 million in performance bonuses. These are public servants whose only performance seems to have been dismantling the CBC. Canada's largest private news network. CTV News laid off 1300 jobs last year. It closed most of its foreign bureaus, where I worked as a foreign correspondent from 1996 to 2004.

This month, CTV's parent company laid off another 4800 staff, the largest single corporate layoff in Canadian history. It's now cancelled lunchtime news hours. It's cancelled weekend newscasts. After these reporters are laid off, will only be left with the trusted faces, the trusted faces of our favourite news anchors delivering the propaganda of the day instead of the news of the day. But when those trusted faces are telling us lies, they're like a super weapon aimed directly at us. The news anchors are now the finger on the trigger in that game of Russian roulette. When the news is poisoned, so is democracy because we've stopped debating about what's right, and instead we waste our time arguing about what's true. We've never seen anything like this before. It's an unprecedented moment in history, and it requires an unprecedented remedy to fix it. Most every other country is letting this happen. But where goes America? So goes the world. You have a unique role in setting the moral tone for Western democracies. So I respectfully recommend that the Senate investigate the role of American television news networks in colluding with pharmaceutical advertisers to skirt the FDA laws that require them to declare the known risks of a pharmaceutical product. This investigation should extend to any reporters, news anchors, editors and executives who lied to their audience about the safety of of the Covid vaccines. And I also recommend investigating the total prohibition of pharmaceutical advertising on television, in alignment with almost every country in the world. Thank you.

Senator Ron Johnson: Mr. Palmer, you've obviously had years of experience in the news business. At what point did it shift from being, I would assume, when you were there, higher integrity to what we have now? I mean, when did that shift and how and why?

Rodney Palmer: The main media I consume is CBC radio, which is kind of the record in Canada. And I heard it creeping in. I heard pharmaceutical, biased advertising creeping in on the weekend newscasts. I remember hearing a story that vitamin E was actually no good for men. And I thought, well, who let that slip in? And they credited some institute from Western Ontario that I'd never heard of. And I thought, well, that's a really easy way to slip in a press release, because there's only three people working on the weekends. And I kind of understood the mechanism by which you could get that in. But then I saw an entire investment.

Senator Ron Johnson: Was that what that was around?

Rodney Palmer: I'd say 2010, 2012. And then about 2014, there was an investigative report slamming the science of homeopathic medicine. And I thought, well, why would you go after a whole branch of medicine that's 120 years old? it didn't make any sense. And in particularly they were ridiculing it. And I'd never seen that level of bullying before because the new censorship has a few tiers to it. It's not just suppressing the learned scientists you see around this table. It also is aggressively bullying them and shaming them and ridiculing them. And then it also elevates a lie. So it has these three aspects.

Senator Ron Johnson: But you're talking about, obviously the impact of pharmaceutical intrusion into news. Again, I know this is I try and keep this non-partisan, but from my standpoint, you know, the left has infiltrated our universities, you know, graduating journalists who are more of the left, obviously, and the right. So this is broader from my standpoint than just pharmaceutical infiltration. Or would you disagree with that? Well, I.

Rodney Palmer: Don't disagree with that at all. I think that that I started noticing. The focus on transgenderism, particularly on CBC radio, to the point where they were announcing a new artist was a bisexual or a new a new singer was a they would announce their sexuality. And I never thought that I heard, you know, David Bowie announced as a transsexual singer, he was just the greatest rock and roll singer I ever heard in my life. You know, you never heard that before. You never heard about their private lives or their identity. It wasn't. It began to be, I'd say, about five years ago, it began to creep in as the primary focus of their reporting, rather than a secondary focus or something that we weren't interested at all.

Senator Ron Johnson: So what baffles me is generally, the left has been very critical of Big Pharma and the profits they make. Now you almost have a melding of the two. I mean, can you explain that?

Rodney Palmer: I think there's a confusion about the traditional understanding of left and right. It used to be an economic focus largely. And now it's something that's that's very, very different. You know, you're seeing this this woke mentality, I would call it and it's widely understood to be versus the common sense approach to life. And I think that that is blurred the lines of traditional left and right as we used to see it in the news media. You get your more right brained, creative people into it and not your more left brained scientific people. This is because I'm more of a linguist and more of a speaker, so I didn't excel in the maths and the scientist. So then you get you get a pack of people like that and the better they are, the higher up they go. So you get somebody at the very, very top and they don't have much understanding of science. So they can easily be manipulated. They can easily be be be tricked.

Senator Ron Johnson: Okay, so I see Doctor Gortler has a question for you.

Dr. Gortler: I just had a quick comment to say that you mentioned it was a 15 point something.

Dr. Robert Malone: Like.

Rodney Palmer: 15% uptake, sorry, 15% acceptance of the boosters in Canada right now.

Dr. Gortler: It was 15%. I just wanted to point out that that's actually about four times more than what it was in the United States. We had an October 31st deadline for for both Covid and for influenza and for the by the October 31st deadline, it was only 3.4%. And for influenza, it was only 4.8%. It's usually a bit over 50%. So it's that at this point, a lot of Americans, they're not trusting any vaccine. So some of the some of the messages is actually getting out.

Rodney Palmer: What I heard, what I noticed myself, my awakening to it was because since I left journalism, I've been working in a health related field, and I've been going to medical lectures and particularly doctors dealing with chronic illnesses, and they speak a certain way. Their every word is spare. It only means one thing. It's from the diagnostic approach to language. But on the radio, I heard very clearly people with corporate media training. They sounded more like salesmen. So I knew that something was up there. And I knew also that when our Prime Minister announced, don't worry, Canada, we've invested in vaccines. I thought, well, how long am I hiding in my kitchen? This is going to be a decade. So I knew that that something was up. but slowly, slowly, they first incentivized out of fear, age related deaths. And then they incentivized with these ridiculous rewards, and then they mandated and then they coerced, and then they took away our freedoms. And then in return for a vaccine, you got a conditional turn of your rights as a citizen of the country and that's slowly how they did it. But I can't tell you how many people have said I got two shots, I'll never get another one. And we all know somebody who's been injured. So I think they don't trust the media. They're looking around and trusting their own eyes now.