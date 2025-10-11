🎥

Released in August, this powerful and beautifully produced documentary Inside mRNA Vaccines, features many of our Canaries — including Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Joel Wallskog, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, and Dr. Peter McCullough.

We just watched it and highly recommend it. It’s one of the clearest and most educational looks at mRNA technology to date.

Pour a glass of wine, gather a few open-minded friends, and watch the movie.

It runs about an hour — a perfect evening of truth and learning. Click the image or follow this link to YouTube:

Please share widely — this film deserves to be seen.

Press Release:

The HHS Director, Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., has announced a $500 million cut to science grants for mRNA vaccines, igniting global debate.



Inside the mRNA Vaccines steps into this moment, exploring perspectives often left out of the conversation and adding nuance to a story shaping public health today.

Inside the mRNA Vaccines offers the first cinematic, feature-length exploration of the people, science, and questions behind one of the most ambitious medical innovations in history. It’s a journey told through the eyes of scientists who developed the technology, clinicians who have raised concerns, and patients whose lives took unexpected turns after vaccination.

A Cinematic First

Filmed with high-production visuals, original 3D animations, and unprecedented access to experts, Inside the mRNA Vaccines traces the decades-long journey from Nobel Prize-winning breakthroughs to the record-breaking rollout under Operation Warp Speed. Alongside these milestones, the film examines ongoing scientific discussions on biodistribution, spike protein persistence, and long-term safety, with voices representing a range of perspectives:

Robert W. Malone – Early inventor of the mRNA platform

Robert Redfield – Former CDC Director and Operation Warp Speed advisor

Peter A. McCullough – Cardiologist, researcher on vaccine-associated myocarditis

Aseem Malhotra – Cardiologist discussing cardiovascular implications

Jessica Rose – Computational biologist examining vaccine safety data

Paul E. Marik – Critical care specialist focused on treatment options for vaccine-injured patients

The film also includes deeply personal accounts, such as Dr. Joel Wallskog, a surgeon whose career ended after developing transverse myelitis, and singer Jessica Sutta, formerly of The Pussycat Dolls, sharing her experience with chronic pain after vaccination.

While many public health leaders and the wider scientific community maintain that mRNA vaccines are safe, effective, and life-saving, the film documents the questions, data, and lived experiences that continue to fuel calls for transparency, long-term monitoring, and open dialogue.

Film Details:

Duration: 1h

Premieres the week of August 11, 2025

