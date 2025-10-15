🎥 Canary Movie Night 2: An Inconvenient Study

At The Canary, we began by examining the COVID era — the censorship, propaganda, and unspoken harms that shaped it. But like many of our Canaries, we now find ourselves questioning the broader scope.

During and since COVID, we often find ourselves saying, “I can’t believe all this.” Yet through our research, we discover — it’s all true.

We never planned to explore the wide selection of childhood vaccines, yet the more we learned, the more drawn into it we became. This new film, An Inconvenient Study, is an excellent eye-opener. If you became a questioning skeptic during COVID and started to see the larger plays at hand, you’ll recognize familiar patterns here: the suppression of data, the fear of speaking out, and the societal shaming that silences truth-tellers (It’s an ICAN and Del Bigtree Film).

It’s heartbreaking — and shameful — that in the meantime, children continue to be injured.

Make your own decisions, but be informed.

Along this journey, we’ve met extraordinary allies who share our commitment to truth and transparency. One of them is ICAN — the Informed Consent Action Network.

We first discovered ICAN through a Freedom of Information lawsuit against the FDA. The agency had proposed taking 55 years to release the Pfizer vaccine trial data — a judge ultimately ordered a much faster disclosure. Wonder why?

The answer seems clear: to delay accountability and obscure the truth about side effects, injuries, and deaths.

Since then, ICAN has continued to pursue groundbreaking legal cases defending medical freedom, scientific transparency, and the public’s right to know. It’s why we’ve chosen to donate a portion of the proceeds from both Canary in a Covid World volumes to support their work.

Recently, we received a beautiful handwritten thank-you card from the ICAN team to thank us for our donations, on behalf of all the Canaries.

👉 Watch An Inconvenient Study on Youtube or below and here is the link to the website:

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com

📚About the Canary Series

Both of our bestselling books, Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World and Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear and Power, give voice to the doctors, scientists, and ordinary people who dared to question, speak, and seek truth during the most censored period in modern history.

Each book and each chapter from our 71 Canaries shines a light on what was hidden — stories of courage, loss, and awakening that continue to shape this movement.

For every book sold, $3 is donated to React19, Children’s Health Defense, and ICAN — organizations fighting for transparency, accountability, and informed consent.