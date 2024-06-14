We are pleased to announce that Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World, has now been published in French as (Available at Amazon in paperback and ebook) UN CANARI dans le MONDE DE LA COVID: COMMENT LA PROPAGANDE ET LA CENSURE ONT CHANGÉ NOTRE (MON) MONDE. Thank you to the dozen people that worked tirelessly on the translation to bring this important book to the market.

Nous sommes heureux d'annoncer que Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World est maintenant publié en français sous le titre UN CANARI dans le MONDE DE LA COVID: COMMENT LA PROPAGANDE ET LA CENSURE ONT CHANGÉ NOTRE (MON) MONDE. Merci à la douzaine de personnes qui ont travaillé sans relâche sur la traduction pour mettre cet important ouvrage sur le marché. UN CANARI dans le Monde de la COVID: COMMENT LA PROPAGANDE ET LA CENSURE ONT CHANGÉ NOTRE (MON) MONDE...

