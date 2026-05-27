What if the climate story is not what you’ve been told?

Today, Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth launches on Amazon across hardcover, paperback, eBook, and audiobook platforms, and through IngramSpark for bookstores worldwide.

Here is our official launch video:

(The full Introduction from the book itself is also included below.)

After nearly two years of research and eight months of building this project alongside co-editors Professor Ian Clark and Tom Harris, we are incredibly proud to finally share this remarkable collection of essays, scientific discussion, analysis, personal reflections, and thought-provoking perspectives with readers around the world.

Bringing together 38 experts and Climate Canaries from across science, climatology, physics, geology, engineering, economics, medicine, law, journalism, public policy, psychology, and independent research, this book explores one of the defining conversations of our time from perspectives rarely presented within mainstream discussion.

Contributors include Nobel Prize-winning physicist Dr. John F. Clauser, Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore, MIT atmospheric physicist Dr. Richard S. Lindzen, Princeton physicist Professor William Happer, physicist Professor Henrik Svensmark, astrophysicist Professor Nir Shaviv, oncologist Professor Angus Dalgleish, British parliamentarian Sir Christopher Chope, historian and former newspaper publisher Conrad Black, and many other internationally recognized scientists, economists, engineers, physicians, investigative journalists, and independent researchers.

Several contributors from the earlier Canary Covid volumes also return in this book, writing directly about the striking parallels they now see emerging between the Covid era and the climate narrative.

Above all, we hope this new volume will challenge assumptions, encourage open inquiry, broaden understanding, and contribute meaningfully to a conversation that is becoming increasingly important for societies around the world.

Now available form Amazon here in paperback, hardcover, e-book and audio.

For readers interested in exploring the contributors featured in the book, our earlier launch announcement and contributor overview can be found here:

Below is the full Introduction to the book, outlining why this project was created and why we believe this conversation now matters more than ever.

Filled with fascinating essays, investigative analysis, personal reflections, scientific discussion, and thought-provoking perspectives, we hope this book will both challenge assumptions and help readers better understand the wider spectrum of debate surrounding climate change, energy policy, and the Net Zero agenda.

Above all, we hope readers will find this new volume as engaging, educational, and compelling as the earlier Canary books.

View the series here on Amazon: