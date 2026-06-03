"Canary in a Climate World" Hits #1 on Amazon
Early momentum for our newest Canary book
Just six days after launch, we are delighted to see Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth gaining some early traction on Amazon.
Thanks to everyone who has purchased, shared or simply helped spread the word.
So far the book has reached:
#1 Best Seller in Public Policy
Top New Release in Environmental Policy
Top New Release in Environmental Science
Top New Release in Energy Policy
These are very encouraging early results.
We’re only just getting started.
Available on Amazon here…
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WOW! It is about time! Blessings!