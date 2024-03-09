<corrected>

Wall Street analyst Ed Dowd delivers important testimony on excess deaths of younger persons that point to the vaccine and the total economic cost of excess deaths at Senator Ron Johnson’s round table hearing titled “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?”

Senator Ron Johnson: Our next participant is Mr. Ed Dowd. Mr. Dowd is currently a founding partner of Phinance Technology. He has worked on Wall Street most of his career for firms such as HSBC, Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette, Independence Investments, and most notably at Blackrock as a portfolio manager, where he managed a $14 billion growth equity portfolio for ten years. Mr. Dowd.

Edward Dowd: Thank you, Senator Johnson, a pleasure to be here. An honour. At Phinance Technologies, which was founded in June of 2022 wee've been tracking excess deaths, disabilities and injuries across the globe, mostly Western nations. But today I'm going to speak to the US, and we're going to talk about our estimated human and economic costs of the pandemic policy since 2021.

Here's my statement. The US government, along with the WHO, declared a pandemic in 2020 and a number of policy responses that we were told would slow the spread of Covid 19 and allow us to come up with a vaccine in record time. Dubbed Operation Warp Speed, the 2020 Republican policy responses included societal lockdowns, masking and social distancing. In 2021, we began the rollout of a vaccine solution that was predominantly a novel mRNA based technology, with the vendors predominantly being Pfizer and Moderna. The solution? This solution had never undergone human trials prior to 2020, and was approved under an EUA in late 2020, with in record time for a vaccine and a noticeable, noticeably short trial period. The government deemed these products safe and effective and told the nation they prevent you from getting and transmitting Covid 19. These statements have since been proven false. It has become clear that the US government, along with the health regulators, do not desire an honest accounting of these policies that were imposed mostly under federal mandates. I will predominantly focus on the human and economic costs since the beginning of 2021, which, if they were favorable to the current regime, you would be hearing them scream these results from the rooftops. I will focus on three buckets, which we break down as excess deaths, excess disabilities and lost work time.

In other words, injuries when analyzing the excess death human costs. It's interesting to note that in 2020, there were approximately 458,000 excess deaths, of which 73% were aged 65 and older and 15 to 64 comprising just 27%. Note we were told in 2020 that the Covid 19 risk of death was primarily primarily in the older populations. However, in 2021, with the rollout of the quote unquote safe and effective vaccine, there were approximately another 500,000 excess deaths, but a mixed shift had occurred from older to younger. In 2021, the 65 plus age category was 57%. Remember, it was 73% in 2020 of the total, while the 15 to 64 cohort increased to 43%. The absolute excess death increased from 20 to 21. For the productive working age, 15 to 64 was 73%. So in 2020, 124,000 people perished excessively. And then in 2021, it rose to 215,073%. For for a virus that kills old people, this mixed shift is an epic failure for the so-called vaccine solution. The total excess deaths since the rollout of the vaccine in the US, including 21, 22 and 23, is approximately 1.1 million. We estimate the economic cost of productive working age people dying at 15.6 billion. When analyzing disabilities, it is interesting to note that there were no excess disabilities in 2020. Using the civilian labor force, we have calculated an increase of 2.3 million individuals with disabilities, costing the economy an estimated 77 billion. We want to note that the excess disability number for total population 16 plus is 3.5 million. When analyzing lost work time, which we call injuries, we estimate 28.4 million individuals are chronically absent, resulting in an estimated economic cost of $135 billion since 2021, work time loss peaked in 2022 at 67% above the 2019 time frame, and has since dropped to 22% in 2023.

So there has been improvement, but it's still standard deviations above the long tum trend. To sum up, the post Pandemic Policy scorecard since 2021, excess deaths 1.1 million total with 300,000 in the 15 to 64 age group, for a total cost of 15.6 billion. Excess disabilities 2.3 million, 3.5 million for total population. Estimated cost 77 million. Excess work. Lost work time 28.4 million individuals. Estimated costs 135 billion. Total human cost is 33 million and total economic costs 227 million. 33 million is about 10% of the US population. If you assume it's vaccine related, that's 13% of the vaccinated population. If you assume 25% did not get the vaccine, it should be noted that this compares to 458,000 excess deaths, zero excess disabilities, in a total economic cost of 50 billion for 2020. Obviously, the policy cure was undeniably worse than the illness we had financed. Technologies understand that there may be many cofactors in these results, but we believe the vaccine introduction is predominantly responsible for what we're calling the post pandemic policy scorecard. The blame of the vaccine, could be put to rest if studies were conducted of vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals, independently of whether it's the vaccine or not. As a nation, we should all collectively want to know what is actually causing these tragic health results. However, the silence by the health authorities and the US government strongly suggest they know the answer to that question.

Senator Ron Johnson: Thank you, Mr. Dowd. Again. You're a finance guy. You're a numbers guy. You're not a doctor. And one of the reasons you stepped forward is because our federal agencies aren't transparent. They're not conducting the studies. They simply don't want to know in my mind. So you threw out a lot of numbers there. first of all, can you just talk about the quality of your data again, as as you heard with my oversight letters, they're not providing their analysis of their failures, you know, their safety surveillance systems. So now people like you, and there are other people that are just taking a look at death statistics or disability statistics. Those take a while to be published, but talk about just the quality and really the indisputable nature of the data that you've used to come up with this analysis.

Edward Dowd: Yes. So we've calculated excess deaths, disabilities and injuries, excess deaths. We wrote methodology, methodology papers and how we calculate them. There are three different methods. We prefer the second method, these can be compared to the actuarial tables from the insurance industry which saw similar excess death in their group life policy. So these excess deaths are undeniable. What is going on currently is certain governments are now changing how they calculate these numbers. The ONS just announced a change to the calculation methodology for their excess death number, which reduces obviously, the excess deaths because they like that result better. We suspected that might happen. So that's why we wrote our methodology papers and published it in September of 2022. And the actuarial tables that the insurance companies use haven't changed. So excess deaths are continuing. The insurance companies are seeing the same excess mortality, especially in the working age population. So these deaths are undeniable. This is you can't you can't hide the dead bodies unfortunately.

Senator Ron Johnson: So again, you publish all your information on your your website. Was it One America? Was that the insurance company that was kind of the first revelation of this was an insurance company out of Indiana.

Edward Dowd: Well, One America, as CEO Scott Davison and the Chamber of Commerce meeting revealed that he had seen 40% excess mortality in the millennial age group, 25 to 44, and even as high, actually, for 25 to 64. And he said that's 10% increase would be once in a 200 year flood or three standard deviation event, 40% was off the charts, just off the charts.

Senator Ron Johnson: And we haven't really heard anything since that point in time other than from people like you. Because we tried helping you get insurance data and we were just pretty well blocked. The insurance company, they did not want to cooperate with us and provide us their information. Can you talk a little bit about that?

Edward Dowd: Yeah. So what they're doing is, unfortunately there's still a lot of controversy in the insurance industry where a lot of people don't even want to look at the vaccine issue. A lot of these CEOs mandated and got the jab themselves are in a state of denial. They have raised prices and group life policies. So the losses are less now. Losses will be coming in whole life policies due to a Byzantine accounting dynamic. So we expect to see, reserves taken once they lower their long term mortality assumptions, I should say. And we'll see losses start running through their panels this year and next. With it, I have whistleblowers and there's been discussions at board level meetings about the continued excess mortality. And they dance around every issue except the vaccine not mentioned.

Senator Ron Johnson: So again, you talked about an awful lot of numbers. But my big takeaway is that what you found out is in working age population. There was just an extraordinary increase in excess deaths and disabilities starting in 2021, not 2020 during the pandemic, before we had a vaccine, but after the vaccine rollout.

Edward Dowd: That's correct. And that's my thesis as to why the vaccine causes. There was a huge mix shift from old to young starting in 21. Disabilities weren't apparent in 2020. And if you look at the disability numbers and you can, you can drill down into them the rate of change for the employed in our country in disabilities between 2021 and 2023 was 38%. So that was a rate of change increase of 38% versus the general US population, which has been nine, and not in labor force, only 4%.

Senator Ron Johnson:So I encourage everybody to go look at his data and it's indisputable basically. So thank you, Mr. Dowd.

