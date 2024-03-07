Dr. Robert Malone has bean a beacon of truth and logical thought over the past three years. We are forever grateful for his intelligence and ability to share knowledge gained, educating the rest of us along the way. Vaccine injured himself, he has come full circle. His eyes are now wide open to an even a larger agenda. THANK YOU.

Transcript:

Senator Johnson: I'd like to turn it over to Doctor Robert Malone.

Doctor Malone is a Maryland licensed physician and scientists over 30 years of experience in the biotech and biodefense industry, federal contracting, regulatory affairs, and project management. He is a named inventor on nine US patents covering the initial invention and use of mRNA as a drug for vaccines. Doctor Malone.

Dr. Robert Malone: Thank you, Senator, I'll be succinct. The SARS-CoV-2 modified mRNA based vaccine products were deployed via emergency use authorization without adequate nonclinical and clinical testing, and without full disclosure of known patient risk and efficacy data. This violated well established, legislatively mandated patient informed consent requirements. The FDA and HHS justified these actions as necessary due to reliance on deeply flawed modeling data indicating that SARS-CoV-2 was associated with an infection fatality rate of 3.4%. 3.4 out of every 100 people infected would die. That was what the modeling was. That was the justification.

Subsequent clinical research experience has revealed a number of problems with the genetic vaccine technology based SARS-CoV-2 products, which have been marketed as vaccines. In most cases, there has been an effort to obscure or deny facts in public communication by government and pharmaceutical industry representatives. These inconvenient facts include the following:

First, the modified mRNA and Adenoviral vector products employ cutting edge gene therapy and gene delivery technologies, and should be regulated as gene therapy products.

Number two, these quite leaky products did not prevent infection, replication, and spread of SARS-CoV-2.

An indiscriminate mass administration of these products contributed to evolution of more antibody resistant viral strains.

Number three, in contrast to official HHS communications. These products distribute throughout the body after injection and are not localized to injection site and associated draining lymph nodes. This wide distribution contributes to product toxicity and risk.

Number four, the viral spike protein, which these products cause patients bodies to manufacture. Is a genetically engineered toxin.

Number five. The lipid nanoparticle formulation used to deliver the modified mRNA has intrinsic toxicity in humans.

Number six. These products do not deliver natural messenger RNA, but rather a synthetic, chemically modified form with extended stability which causes the body to produce quote frame shifted unnatural unintended proteins. In addition to the spike protein and number seven, these products are contaminated with previously undisclosed short DNA fragments, which are also delivered into tissues and cells of patients and which may damage patients genomes.

That concludes my testimony.

Senator Johnson: Doctor Malone, I think one of the things that always bothers me is so much of what we're learning in terms of the harms of these vaccines was clearly known before they were rolled out. You kind of went over a list of number of things, but what was known before it ever got the emergency use authorization?

Dr Malone: We have the artifactual evidence of what was known in the form of the Pfizer common technical document that was first obtained by Byron Bridle from the Japanese. It was prevented from being distributed by the US FDA, and it revealed extensive understanding that we had this widespread biodistribution of these products, that they cause the encoded protein to be manufactured in virtually every major tissue throughout the body. It was known that there was a strong inflammatory and toxic reactions associated with these lipid nanoparticles. This is fundamental knowledge it was in in the field of these cationic based lipid nanoparticle delivery systems. It was known that these particles will deliver both RNA and DNA into cells, and tissues. It was known that the modification, the Pseudouridine, altered the the immune response to the RNA. That's the whole reason why the incorporation of Pseudouridine was performed. It was known that the Pseudouridine would increase the longevity of these products, that this was not natural RNA. It was not known and not investigated as to whether or not these products would be, quote, shed. It was not known and not investigated whether or not these products would cause reproductive toxicity, whether they would be secreted in body fluids, a number of things that should have been investigated under normal FDA protocols and procedures, not the least of which is characterization of the contamination or adulteration of the short DNA fragments which are intrinsic to the manufacturing process, and which, in prior FDA regulations have always been considered to be a risk for a form of genotoxicity called insertional mutagenesis.

Senator Johnson: Let me ask because you obviously did a lot of development of the mRNA platform. It always failed. Correct. And can you describe when it was tested again, it seems like it could be a marvelous invention and it could, you know, be used for specific applications. But why, why was it never successfully rolled out before the pandemic?

Dr. Malone: So that's a good question. And it's a complex tortured pathway having to do with politics, patents, different companies, their financial interests and academia. There was a basically a lag, uh, prior between the initial discoveries and when the accelerated development was largely sponsored by DARPA. That had to do with the patent half life. So when the when the patents were finally expired, uh, that it had originally been filed in 1989 and 1990, then uh, there was a rapid increase in development effort, but repeated failures in terms of the toxicology, uh, inflammatory responses and, uh, um, inadequate immune responses. There has been major.

Senator Johnson: Let me just stop right there. So what you're saying is they noticed that this caused inflammation. They noticed that it was not particularly effective. So they knew this from previous testing, different applications. This this didn't come as a surprise to anybody. Correct. It didn't come as a surprise to you.

Dr. Malone: Correct. When I called colleagues early on, I was reassured, including Peter Cullis at the University of British Columbia who really should have received the Nobel Prize. I was reassured that these issues had been addressed, that these particles would remain localized at the site of injection. It turns out that was, let's say, a triumph of hope over data.

Senator Johnson: It wasn't that a lie?

Dr. Malone: Yeah, I think that's.

Senator Johnson: I mean, if they'd already done the bio-distribution studies and Japan knew this, they knew it was going to distribute, accumulate in every organ in the body. They knew that the vaccine would not stay in the arm would not stay localized, and that these inflammatory responses and all the other problems, the DNA would,

Dr. Malone: Correct. And what's fascinating about that is that the FDA allowed the use of the least sensitive method to detect that distribution. This is akin to some of the artifacts that doctor McKiernan has found in the DNA analysis. So the FDA knowingly allowed the least sensitive method. And I actually had a zoom teleconference with Doctor Marks to discuss this and was reassured that the new data package, which is the one that was blocked by the courts for 70 years, um, demonstrated that there was no risks and I should not be concerned about these things. So I actually attempted to communicate to the FDA and Peter Marks about my concerns and about the meaning of the data and the apparent use of a least sensitive method to analyze the distribution. And I was, you know, casually dismissed.

