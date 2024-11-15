One of the driving forces behind the publication of Canary in a Covid World was to amplify the voices and stories of those suffering from vaccine injuries—putting a human face to these experiences.

We are honored to collaborate with the incredible Brianne Dressen and Joel Wallskog, co-founders of the non-profit React19, who are also vaccine-injured themselves. Their organization provides vital financial, physical, and emotional support to individuals suffering from long-term COVID-19 vaccine adverse events worldwide. Both Brianne (Vol 1, chapter 2) and Joel (Vol 2, chapter 2) are contributing authors in both Canary books, sharing their personal journeys and advocacy work.

💡 That’s where InspireMe.Fund comes into play —a crowdfunding platform we launched to help people raise funds for causes that inspire change. Naturally, we felt compelled to support React19 and the vaccine injured in every way possible.

🎯 A dedicated page has been created on InspireMe.Fund for this initiative, with a 0% platform fee for campaign organizers. Plus, any side revenue generated through tips will be shared with React19 to support their CARE Fund.

💛 If you or someone you know is vaccine-injured, InspireMe.Fund is here to help! Start a campaign, raise much-needed funds, and get the support you deserve.

📣 Help us spread the word—share this post and let others know about InspireMe.Fund and React19. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

In the meantime, Brianne Dressen has just launched her own excellent book called “Worth a Shot?”.

