Breaking: RFK Jr. Gets Through; All Eyes on the Senate Now
RFK Jr. gets through the Finance Committee 14-13 - MAHA
Canary RFK Jr has just been approved by the Senate Finance Committee as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services, advancing his nomination to a full Senate Vote. The vote went 14-13 with Cassidy casting the decisive vote in favour. MAHA
Canary In a Covid World is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Forgive my ignorance (I’m Canadian) but now does RFK Jr have another hearing before the full senate, or is there at least some debate before they vote?
i had a hard time listening to some of those democrats