"Becoming Whole" by Meredith Miller
If you appreciated’s brilliant Chapter 12 in Canary in a Covid World: Money, Fear and Power — “Weaponized Fear Corrupts the Human Operating System – The Restoration Involves Self-Healing and Social Connection” — then you’ll be excited to know she has a new book out: Becoming Whole, available now on Amazon. Amazon USA: https://a.co/d/dv70Je3
Below is a video endorsement from the ever-insightful.
Canary In a Covid World is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
.
My favorite parts of Covid:
#257
Doctors
That are waking up
To a nightmare
Of their own making.
.