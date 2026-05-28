All Religions Have Dogmas
CANARY BOOK LAUNCH VIDEO RELEASE
All religions have dogmas.
Dogmas are not proven statements but assertions that cannot be challenged.
It’s a bad idea to have anything that can’t be challenged.
Sound familiar?
Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs The Net Zero Myth is now available on Amazon in paperback, hardback, e-book and audio.
Must watch (short) video:
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