"The future is ours to determine; not governments and corporations." – Professor Ian Brighthope

With such a rich and varied collection of many of the world’s most qualified and courageous people, Chapter 30 turns to Professor Ian Brighthope from Australia, a pioneer in integrative and preventative medicine. In his chapter, "Pandemic Free Future," Brighthope offers a bold vision for a world where health is guided by truth—not fear, corporate control, or unelected global authorities.

Why this chapter matters: As global institutions like the WHO, WEF, and CDC push for more control over public health policy, Brighthope argues that it’s time for citizens to take back control of their health and future. He challenges the idea that our health decisions should be dictated by corporations or distant bureaucrats. Instead, he calls for a system built on early treatment, natural health, and local decision-making.

Brighthope’s message is clear: people, not corporations, should determine health policy. His call to action is simple yet urgent—break free from centralized control and demand health systems that put people first.

But this chapter is more than just a vision. It’s a roadmap for how we move forward. Brighthope exposes how powerful global organizations have used fear and propaganda to centralize control over health policy. He reveals how citizens can rise up, resist, and reclaim their right to health freedom.

Professor Ian Brighthope’s story is one of 71 courageous canaries featured across two volumes of Canary in a Covid World. His message is clear: Our future is ours to determine—not governments, corporations, or unaccountable global organizations.

📖 Read his story and many others in Volume 2 of Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power. Available now.