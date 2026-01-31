Canary In a Covid World

Joanie Higgs
Jan 31

To Peter McCullogh's ending statement (2nd video): It wasn't the imaginary disease, nor the evil overlords orchestrating their campaign, that I feared. It was my neighbours, my family members, my local shopkeepers and their shocking overnight turn to fascism, that I feared. My fellow humans' willingness to succumb to indoctrination made me a misanthropist.

RSgva
Jan 31

I read both books. They were eminently readable and full of facts you won’t normally get because they are personal accounts by individuals from the United States in Canada. Each chapter is a different person so it doesn’t feel like a big tome.

