The Covid era still sends chills down everyone’s spine - many remain quiet, others are finally understanding all was not as we were told. These two Canary in a Covid World book launch videos are a chilling reminder of how it was:

2023 Launch video for: Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World - Available on Amazon here: (#1 Best Seller)

2024 Launch video for Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear and Power. Available on Amazon here: (#1 Best Seller)

This two volume collection containing essays from 71 contemporary thought leaders - highly qualified doctors, scientists, lawyers, journalists and everyday people are considered the bible for those that really want to understand what and how it all happened. Both books are now held in the UK Parliament, House of Commons Library for members to source factual, non censored and non propagandized information.