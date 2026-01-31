A Bad Nightmare, But We Lived It.
A look back...
The Covid era still sends chills down everyone’s spine - many remain quiet, others are finally understanding all was not as we were told. These two Canary in a Covid World book launch videos are a chilling reminder of how it was:
2023 Launch video for: Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World - Available on Amazon here: (#1 Best Seller)
2024 Launch video for Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear and Power. Available on Amazon here: (#1 Best Seller)
This two volume collection containing essays from 71 contemporary thought leaders - highly qualified doctors, scientists, lawyers, journalists and everyday people are considered the bible for those that really want to understand what and how it all happened. Both books are now held in the UK Parliament, House of Commons Library for members to source factual, non censored and non propagandized information.
To Peter McCullogh's ending statement (2nd video): It wasn't the imaginary disease, nor the evil overlords orchestrating their campaign, that I feared. It was my neighbours, my family members, my local shopkeepers and their shocking overnight turn to fascism, that I feared. My fellow humans' willingness to succumb to indoctrination made me a misanthropist.
I read both books. They were eminently readable and full of facts you won’t normally get because they are personal accounts by individuals from the United States in Canada. Each chapter is a different person so it doesn’t feel like a big tome.