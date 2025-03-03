Elizabeth Woodworth’s original Vol. 1 book review of “Canary in a Covid World, How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World” is below. (Elizabeth’s book review of Vol. 2 Canary in a Covid World, Money, Fear and Power can be found here.)

34 Thought Leaders Demolish the COVID Propaganda Event

The inspired editors of this fascinating collection have managed to gain the confidence and cooperation of 34 thought leaders who have exposed all the elements of the systematic global health propaganda that delivered the drumbeat message:

The pandemic threatens the survival of all humanity There is no therapy to cure the sick It is necessary to confine the whole population, and The delivery will come only from a vaccine

This propaganda and its attendant censorship occurred within the context of a corona cold virus which, according to the World Health Organization, kills only 0.23% of those infected (that’s 1 in 400, mostly elderly. Bull. WHO, Oct. 14, 2020).

The following list of leading public health scholars, whose essays appear in this volume, were censored on media and social media from 2020-2023. This book (one of the best I have read) is their story of Covd-19:

Dr. Harvey A. Risch , epidemiologist, Yale School of Public Health (500+ articles in print)

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya , epidemiologist, Stanford University (300+ articles), on the backlash and death threats against his orthodox public health recommendations of “focused protection” for the vulnerable

Dr. Robert W. Malone , vaccinologist, inventor of mRNA technology platform (155 articles)

Dr. Peter A. McCullough , cardiologist, former Vice-Chair Internal Medicine, Baylor Univ. (600+ articles) on “the terrible safety track record and trail of injuries, disabilities and deaths” from the mandated mRNA injections.

Dr. Paul Marik , Pulmonary & Critical Care specialist (500 articles, 80 book chapters, 4 textbooks)

Dr. Joseph Ladapo , Florida Surgeon General (165 articles)

Dr. Norman Fenton, Prof. of Risk, St. Mary’s University, London (343 articles) provides careful interpretation of the number of deaths reported for the Covid-19 injections.

The following eminent physicians and specialists who’s essays also appear in this volume, were also silenced by censorship when they sought to protest the unprecedented, unorthodox and counterproductive global Covid pandemic policies whose ultimate origins have yet to be traced:

Dr. Pierre Kory , ICU specialist and co-founder of FLCCC (Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance)

Dr. Ryan Cole , pathologist and laboratory-owner, who spoke out about disturbing trends in cancers after the vaccine roll-out – and then was punished by his profession and his insurance company

Dr. Aseem Malhotra , NHS-trained Consultant Cardiologist, on “How Pharmaceutical Overreach, Corruption and Health System Failures Birthed COVID.” Both Dr. Malhotra and Dr. Harvey Risch contend that evidence-based medicine has been hijacked by powerful vested interests.

Dr. James Thorp , Obstetrician and Gynecologist, on “The Most Egregious Violation of Medical Ethics in the History of Medicine.”

Dr. George Fareed , a family physician in Southern California early-treated 7000 patients using common repurposed drugs without incurring a single loss, insisting that “Covid is a treatable disease. If we treat Covid early, no one dies. All the patients we treated early and who adhered to our treatments, lived.”

He and his colleague, Dr. Brian Tyson , were heavily censored. “Why,” he asks, “Why would anyone want to stop getting the word out when a pandemic that rocked the globe could be effectively treated?”

Senator Ron Johnson reports that although the US Government had a stockpile of hydroxychloroquine before the vaccines arrived, even President Trump did not have the power to release it because “the media was so in the tank for Fauci that Trump couldn’t contradict him.”

Johnson reports on vaccinated people “suffering with internal vibrations so severe they’re committing suicide.”

He concludes,

“Right now it’s all of us against the media. It’s all of us against the COVID cartel: the administration, health agencies, big pharma, mainstream media, and big tech social media giants. The body count is so high they can’t afford to admit they’re wrong.”

The courage shown by veteran family physician Dr. Mary O’Connor (Ch. 28) in protecting, from the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons, the identities and privacy of her patients who had received vaccine exemptions is worth the price of this entire book.

The opposite of courage, fear accompanied by a loss of critical thinking, is explored by novelist Colin McAdam (Ch. 1) and historian John Leake (Ch. 27).

Dr. Peter Breggin, (Ch. 33) psychiatrist, author of 20 medical books and expert witness at 100+ medial malpractice court appearances, reports that SARS-CoV2 was a gain-of-function lab virus, and that the WHO master plan for pandemics had been created by WHO super-funder Bill Gates and his vaccine development foundation CEPI, in its 2017 Preliminary CEPI Business Plan. Gates has long favoured Pfizer and Moderna.

An Open Letter to the Silent Doctor. The Worldwide “Weaponization of Health”

Therefore Dr. Pierre Kory’s (Ch. 5) stunning exposé, “The Global Disinformation Campaign Against Ivermectin – The “Fix” at the WHO,” comes as no surprise, with its breath-taking detective work showing how the WHO was insidiously corrupted to recommend against using the almost magically effective antiviral Ivermectin – except in clinical trials.

Journalists speaking out:

In an article titled “The Day Journalism Died,” Canadian veteran CBC/CTV journalist Rodney Palmer (Ch. 17) describes how the once-legendary CBC frequently resorted to “smear jobs” against investigators who pointed to the Wuhan lab as the source of the virus. CBC was being schooled by the US propaganda outfit “First Draft.” CBC smeared Canadian doctors who had successfully treated Covid patients with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as spreading “misinformation”. “This is not journalism. It is propaganda…it is largely pharmaceutical marketing disguised as journalism.”

Journalist Dr. Michael Nevradakis (Ch. 7), in “Fact-checking the ‘fact-checkers’: Standing up for Truth in the Age of COVID Censorship,” shows, via the Twitter Files and FOIA requests, that White House censorship orders to Twitter, Facebook, and Google, meant that taxpayers “are paying for their own censorship.” Nevradakis also reports on the progress of current lawsuits against Biden and the Trusted News Initiative (which is described in Chapter 6).

Trish Wood (Ch. 11), who hosted the Canadian CBC flagship program “The Fifth Estate” for ten years, writes: “The homogeneous media blob that has taken over newsrooms enabled it all by…ruthlessly parroting in unison the same policy talking points no matter how cruel or absurd. Anti-vaxxer. Stay home, stay safe. Safe and effective. All in this together. Follow the science. Media supported and promoted the biggest public policy failure of our lifetime by attacking anyone who called it out, no matter how credentialed.”

Entrepreneur Steve Kirsh (Ch. 26) recounts the unflagging censorship he encountered via Medium, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Wikipedia for his determined research “on the wrong side of the narrative.”

Emergency medicine physician Dr. Joseph Fraiman (Ch. 20) explores the forms that self-censorship has taken during the pandemic, thereby stifling productive debate.

A good discussion of YouTube censorship, and of the Canadian Freedom Convoy (“the greatest expression of Canadian patriotism I had ever seen”), is provided by Dr. Sam Dubé (Ch. 30). Dr. Michael Rectenwald (Ch. 32) asks if enough dissidents have been created by the Covid “pandemic” to prevent a planned recurrence.

Regarding masks and lockdowns, Dr. Paul Marik (Ch. 18), founding member and chairman of the FLCCC:

“We know the virus is infinitesimally smaller than the pores or holes in the mask. So to suspect that it would stop viral transmission or protect people is completely absurd. Now we have a Cochrane review study — the gold standard — which definitively and categorically shows that masks simply do not work…

Never have we ever locked people down… The combination of masks, lockdowns and social isolation has had a devastating effect on children. We now have a generation of kids that are cognitively impaired.”

Former UK Senior Supreme Court judge Lord Sumpton (Ch. 22) discusses the issue of personal liberty in relation to the “spectacular” imposition of the lockdowns.

Law professor Bruce Pardy (Ch. 23) of Queen’s University, Canada, warned of dire consequences when the lockdowns were imposed in Spring, 2020, and reported the edicts that destroyed lives.

Dr. Marik on vaccine injuries:

“We know from Pfizer’s own data, the spontaneous miscarriage rate in vaccinated women was 84%. So the vaccine was more effective in terminating a pregnancy than the abortion tablet…

The vaccine spike protein goes to every organ in the body. In the vaccine-injured the average number of symptoms is 23. There are treatment protocols for the injured at FLCCC.net.”

Dr. Jessica Rose (Ch. 9) gives a descriptive analysis of how to interpret the data from the US Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS) to make it more accessible to the public.

Brianne Dressen (Ch. 2), who was injured in an mRNA clinical trial, and prompted by Facebook removing all reports of vaccine injuries, started the patient-advocacy group React19.org, which now has 30,000 members.

Edward Dowd (Ch. 8) is a former Blackrock manager and numbers specialist. Dowd reports that insurance company and funeral homes statistics show that, in the two years following the vaccine rollout, all-cause US deaths in people age 25-44 increased by 47%. In people aged 45 to 64 the increase was 28%. “I don’t know how this is going to be hidden for much longer. Eventually, the reckoning will come.”

Canadian science Prof. Denis Rancourt (Ch. 34) emphasizes that all-cause mortality statistics are the most reliable, non-biased data for attributing causes of death, and concludes that there was no excess mortality from the virus itself, but there was excess mortality from the lockdown and vaccination coercion. Indeed, the vaccine rollouts were synchronous with peaks in all-cause mortality.

Sir Christopher Chope (Ch. 4), MP, chair of the UK Parliament All-Party Parliamentary Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Damage, has worked tirelessly to encourage adequate review and compensation for COVID-19 vaccine harms, and also on a proposal “to encourage manufacturers to pay into a redress fund for those harmed, in light of their recent exorbitant profits.”

The first unfortunate truth to be drawn from the above testimonies is that with regard to the COVID-19 operation, Western governments have been more responsive to the welfare of Big Pharma than to the welfare of their voting populations.

The second truth is explained by Dr. Robert W. Malone (Ch. 21), who presents us with a definition:

“The basic idea behind 5th generation warfare is that in the modern era, wars are not fought by armies or guerillas, but in the minds of common citizens.”

“The new gradient of warfare uses the internet, social media and the 24-hour news cycle to change cognitive biases of individuals and/or organizations…A key characteristic of 5th-Gen warfare is that the nature of the attack is concealed.”

They not only push false narratives and misinformation, he says. “The most effective strategies mix truth with fiction, and act to increase confusion and disorder in the thoughts and minds of those being targeted, so they are not sure what or whom to believe.

For example, Dr. Malone reports that the 5th-Gen cyberstalking technique has been contracted by the CDC (via its CDC Foundation) to “cyber stalk and gang stalk physicians who spoke counter to the COVID narrative regarding pseudo-MRNA vaccines, mandates, lockdowns and masks.”

Indeed, best-selling author Dr. Naomi Wolf (Ch. 25) reports she was banished from Twitter by “Former Twitter Head of Trust & Safety” Yoel Roth, because “paradoxically, more speech equals more danger and not more safety for society.”

Finally, some good news, from Dr. Marik:

“Their goal now is to get the Covid shot on the U.S. childhood vaccination program, which is abhorrent… Sweden, Denmark, and even the UK now have banned vaccinating people under the age of 50 because it is so cost ineffective, with so many adverse events.”

Word will spread.

“The truth is the way forward. It just is. The truth has its own power.” – Sen. Ron Johnson

*Elizabeth Woodworth is highly engaged in climate change science and activism. She has published 42 articles on Global Research, is co-author of “Unprecedented Climate Mobilization”, “Unprecedented Crime: Climate Science Denial and Game Changers for Survival,” and co-producer of the COP21 video “A Climate Revolution For All.” She is author of the popular handbook on nuclear weapons activism, “What Can I Do?” and the novel, “The November Deep”. For 25 years, she served as head medical librarian for the BC Government. She holds a BA from Queen’s and a Library Sciences Degree from UBC.

First published by Global Research; both volumes of Canary in a Covid World available through Amazon, Vol. 1 & Vol 2.

